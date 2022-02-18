Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 35.7%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.20. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DLH will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DLH by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

