Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Increases By 31.9%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. The stock had a trading volume of 355,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $120.46 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

