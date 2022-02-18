Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Declines By 21.7%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $316,560,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.97. 111,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

