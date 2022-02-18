Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Drops By 17.2%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 905,900 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,364. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in FreightCar America by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

