Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Rises By 46.9%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

SELF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

