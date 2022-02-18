Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 16.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of PSCF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.