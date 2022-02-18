Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 46.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 121,363 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

