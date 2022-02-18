Short Interest in IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Decreases By 17.3%

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 588,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISO shares. Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

ISO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

