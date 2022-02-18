Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Rises By 42.1%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Kajima alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. Kajima has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.