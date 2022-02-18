Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 50.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KOTMY stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.