Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 50.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOTMY stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

