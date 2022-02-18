Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Decreases By 16.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,656. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.50 and a 200 day moving average of $309.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.