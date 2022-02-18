Short Interest in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Decreases By 16.4%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,550,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 44,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of Nokia stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

