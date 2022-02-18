Short Interest in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Increases By 27.6%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 42,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,811. The company has a market cap of $576.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.