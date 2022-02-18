Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Grows By 37.5%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 102,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IX. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ORIX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.10. 16,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,062. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. ORIX has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

