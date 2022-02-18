Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Declines By 27.3%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $916,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

