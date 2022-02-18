Short Interest in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rises By 50.7%

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38. Stepan has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

