Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreases By 24.0%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HNST traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,183. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

