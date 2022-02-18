Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Declines By 20.3%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044. The stock has a market cap of $703.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.