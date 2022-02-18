Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 47.6%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $14.34 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

