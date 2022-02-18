Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Drops By 28.3%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

