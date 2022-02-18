Short Interest in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expands By 52.1%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 367,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $423.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $420.62 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

