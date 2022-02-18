Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSSAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SSSAF stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

