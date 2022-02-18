SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.03. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 38,906 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

In related news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,009 shares of company stock worth $121,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.