Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $617,696.73 and $298.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00107578 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

