Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 409,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 150,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

