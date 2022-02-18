Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 4,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

