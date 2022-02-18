Sio Gene Therapies Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sio Gene Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87).

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIOX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 161,102 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.