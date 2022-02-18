SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $183.49, but opened at $189.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $187.04, with a volume of 1,644 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

