SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.
In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SITM traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,319. SiTime has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 291.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
