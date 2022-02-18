SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,762,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,319. SiTime has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 291.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

