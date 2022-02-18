Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

TSLX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

