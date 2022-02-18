SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,615. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SJW Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

