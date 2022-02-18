SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. 130,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

