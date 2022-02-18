Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062,047 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Skillz were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Skillz by 3,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 232,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKLZ stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

