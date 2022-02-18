Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “
SLHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.
Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Skylight Health Group
Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.
