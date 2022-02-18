SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,175 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,839. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

