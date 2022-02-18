SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 43,078 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17,800.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7,919.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 299,294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 274,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.