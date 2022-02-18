SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.39. 954,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

