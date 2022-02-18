SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 210,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,012. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

