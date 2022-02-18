SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. 617,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

