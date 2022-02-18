SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMECF opened at $593.74 on Friday. SMC has a one year low of $530.22 and a one year high of $744.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.04 and a 200-day moving average of $629.50.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

