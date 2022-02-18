SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Update

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SOC Telemed by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SOC Telemed by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 357,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,600. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.