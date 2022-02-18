Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 789,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

IPOF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,671. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

