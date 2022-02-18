SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $328.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

