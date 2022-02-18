SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SWI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 9,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,305. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.