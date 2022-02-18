SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. 9,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,305. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.