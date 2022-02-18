Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.