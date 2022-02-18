Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys 383,458 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,969,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383,458 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.5% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned about 0.65% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $483,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after buying an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.93. 56,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

