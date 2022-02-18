Soroban Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,000. AltC Acquisition comprises about 0.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,090,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,915,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,550,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

