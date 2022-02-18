South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

