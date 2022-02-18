Southern (NYSE:SO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,113,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

