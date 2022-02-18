Southern (NYSE:SO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,962,250 shares.The stock last traded at $63.62 and had previously closed at $64.79.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.